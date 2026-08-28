Special drive: 141 vehicles seized for drunk driving in Twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police conducted a special enforcement drive against traffic violations in Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Wednesday night, and seized 141 vehicles of the drivers allegedly involved in drunk driving.

In the state capital, police registered 122 cases of drunk driving and seized as many vehicles, including 49 four-wheelers, eight three-wheelers and 65 two-wheelers. Around `79,500 was also collected from the violators.

The city police also carried out foot patrolling to check consumption of alcohol in public places, and arrested three persons in this connection. During the special enforcement drive, police seized two Hyva trucks in Chandrasekharpur area that were allegedly involved in sand smuggling.

In Cuttack, police registered 90 cases of drunk driving and seized as many vehicles, including 21 four-wheelers and 69 two-wheelers. Police also initiated action against two persons for using modified silencers on their motorcycles.

“Offences against women and children, organised crimes, drunk driving and other traffic violations, sale of drugs/illicit and others are among our top priorities,” read a statement issued by the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack. About 336 cadet sub-inspectors were engaged in the drive to get practical exposure on the policing operations before they take full charge of their duties, it said.

Interim DGP Vinaytosh Mishra has directed the police to conduct similar enforcement drives in the coming days.