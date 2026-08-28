Transport department felicitates law-abiding drivers, motorists in Bhubaneswar on Raksha Bandhan

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to link the spirit of ‘rakhi’ to road safety, and encourage citizens who follow traffic rules, the Transport department felicitated around 150 law-abiding drivers and motorists during a special programme held at a mall in Rasulgarh here on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

The road safety programme was organised to strengthen this message. During the event, Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur felicitated the motorists wearing helmets, and drivers and vehicle owners who had fastened seat belts and carried all valid documents with them.

Thakur felicitated the law-abiding drivers and motorists with appreciation certificates and gifts. “Transport department regularly issues challans and takes action against traffic rule violators. However, the objective of the campaign launched on the day was to recognise and encourage the citizens who strictly follow the traffic rules,” officials said.

Road safety experts Subrat Nanda and Amiyabala Parida were present. Members of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris also participated in the programme and extended their support towards the road safety awareness initiative by tying rakhis on the wrists of the citizens found following the core traffic rules.