Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation plants around 3,500 saplings on 2.5-km stretch

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday planted over 3,500 saplings along a 2.5 km stretch from Jagamara to City Women’s College.

Officials of the BMC said the plantation has been taken up with CSR support. Around 1,000 syzygium and 2,500 spider saplings have been planted along the median, that passes through wards 50 and 51 and touches ward 63, they said.

Mayor Sulochana Das said the new plantation is aimed at making the median greener and more attractive while improving the overall appearance of the road and contributing to a cleaner and healthier urban environment. The BMC has also appealed to local residents to help protect and maintain the plants.

Officials said the initiative is part of a broader public-private collaboration for the maintenance and beautification of medians and underpasses across Bhubaneswar. The MGM Group is supporting the maintenance and beautification of medians on several key stretches, including Shishu Bhawan square to Capital Hospital, New Airport Square to Naveen Niwas-Palaspalli road and Surya Nagar.

Similarly, the SNM Group is also supporting median maintenance and beautification on multiple stretches including AG Square to Raj Bhavan, Shishu Bhawan square to New Airport Square, Rajmahal flyover square to Kalpana Square and City Women’s College to Jagamara Road. Further, NALCO is undertaking the maintenance and beautification of the median between Jaydev Vihar square and Kalinga Hospital square, along with beautification at Jaydev Vihar junction, entirely through its CSR funding. Officials said the BMC is directly funding median maintenance and beautification on 39 roads covering around 45 km through BVG India Limited.