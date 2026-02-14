Fire erupts at apartment in Bhubaneswar, 20 rescued

BHUBANESWAR: A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Jharpada area within Laxmisagar police limits here on Friday afternoon. While no casualties were reported, at least four persons including an elderly couple were affected by the smoke and admitted to a hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Fire personnel said the incident occurred in Nilapadma Apartment, which has a stilt parking and four residential floors. On receiving the information at about 2.56 pm, multiple teams of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service rushed to the spot and rescued about 20 residents.

As thick smoke engulfed the building, all the residents were evacuated and brought to safety through the staircase. The entire operation lasted for about 30 minutes, an official from the fire department said.

The blaze broke out in the library room of a flat belonging to an elderly couple on the second floor likely due to a short circuit in an air conditioner, he added.