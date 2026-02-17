Dense fog delays multiple flights at Bhubaneswar airport

BHUBANESWAR: Flight services at Bhubaneswar airport faced partial disruption on Tuesday morning as dense fog blanketed the city, significantly reducing visibility across several localities.

Sources said dense fog and poor visibility on the runway led to delays to around half a dozen flights at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Passengers faced inconvenience as multiple flights departed 30 to 40 minutes behind schedule.

IndiGo, in its travel advisory, also stated that low visibility over Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam had impacted flight schedules.

"We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status," the airline posted on social media platform X.

"Hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," the airline stated, assuring that its teams were there to assist passengers.

IMD officials said visibility in the state capital stood in the range of less than 50 to 200 metres at multiple locations. Dense fog conditions also prevailed in parts of Angul, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip, they said.