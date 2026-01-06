BJD accuses government of inaction against illegal mining in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Monday targeted the state government for its alleged inaction against illegal mining which has led to a loss of revenue from both major and minor minerals.

Addressing a media conference here, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said despite warnings, the state government had not been taking any step to prevent illegal mining owing to which revenue from major minerals has reduced from `40,000 crore to `34,000 crore. Revenue from minor minerals has also dropped from `14,085 crore to `6,000 crore in the last 10 months as compared to the corresponding period of 2024-25.

“Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi had written letters to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on unchecked loot of minerals in Sundargarh and Balasore. However, the government has taken no action,” he said.

Citing the stone collapse at an illegal quarry at Gopalpur village in Dhenkanal district on Saturday evening which claimed the lives of two workers, Mohanty said the incident exposed the state government’s lax enforcement. “The quarry did not have blasting permission since September 2025 while its lease period had expired since December 31, 2025. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has also sought a thorough inquiry into the incident,” the BJD spokesperson said.

He demanded that the persons responsible for the incident be immediately arrested and strict action taken against officials concerned for allowing blasting activities in the quarry even after the expiry of permission.