26 passengers escape unharmed as Ama Bus charred in fire in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 26 passengers had a narrow escape after an Ama Bus, heading from Bhubaneswar railway station to IGKC Hospital area in Ghatikia, caught fire near Kalinga Studio square here on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 am when the Ama Bus driver noticed smoke emanating from the battery unit of the vehicle. The driver immediately attempted to control the situation using the onboard fire extinguisher. All the 26 passengers onboard were also evacuated instantly before the fire spread.

“The swift action on part of the bus crew helped in safety of all the passengers. Another bus was arranged for them,” said CRUT officials. On getting information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, the entire bus was gutted, despite their attempt to extinguish the fire.

CRUT officials said preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire was caused due to a short circuit in the main battery unit. Despite the swift response of the onboard staff to control the battery smoke, the fire spread and caused extensive damage, they said.

Meanwhile, the agency has issued a show cause notice to the bus operator concerned issuing instructions to ensure fitness all 30 buses in its fleet.

The Transport commissioner has also been requested to depute the local motor vehicle inspector (MVI) and regional transport officer to conduct a thorough inspection and provide expert opinion.

The CRUT in its statement also underlined that from commuters’ safety perspective, the Bhubaneswar-Puri Transport Services Private Limited has been directed to replace all diesel buses that are 10-12 years old. In addition, 50 new six-metre mini buses will be introduced to strengthen public transport services in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.