Stalls selling GI-tagged products major crowd-puller at Sisir Saras

BHUBANESWAR : Exclusive stalls showcasing Odisha’s prominent GI-tagged products have become a centre of attraction in the ongoing Sisir Saras Mela - 2026 here.
Officials of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), which is organising the event at Exhibition Ground in the city, said stalls selling Pattachitra paintings from Puri and Khurda districts, Pipili Chandua appliqué work, Khajuri Guda (jaggery) from Gajapati, Rasabali from Kendrapara, Kandhamal turmeric and GI-tagged handloom products such as Bomkai from Balangir, Sambalpuri Bandha and Odisha Ikat from Boudh, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Sonepur, Kotpad from Koraput, Habaspuri from Kalahandi and Tussar Silk from Gopalpur of Jajpur district are the major crowd-pullers.
These GI-tagged handloom and handicraft products are witnessing heavy footfall at the stalls, as visitors are keen to purchase authentic and traditional items, an ORMAS official said. “With the GI tag, local artisans, weavers and farmers are being able to receive fair prices for their products. The initiative has also played a significant role in economic growth and employment generation in the state,” he added.
Officials said the state government and various cooperative institutions are taking multi-pronged measures to promote, commercialise and export GI-tagged products. In this process, ORMAS is facilitating market linkages and easing sales opportunities for rural entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, the fifth day of the event on Wednesday, which coincided with Makar Sankranti, made a record-breaking business of `2.75 crore, marking the highest-ever single-day turnover in the history of Sisir Saras, ORMAS officials said.
Thursday too saw a large crowd at the mela venue. Visitors enjoyed exploring the fair along with a variety of local delicacies. A special cultural programme was also organised in the memory of late Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar.
On Friday, a fashion show ‘Swa-Tanta’ showcasing the state’s prominent handloom traditions through a contemporary presentation will be organised, offering a modern interpretation of Odisha’s rich weaving heritage. The festival will continue till January 18 (Sunday).