Stalls selling GI-tagged products major crowd-puller at Sisir Saras

BHUBANESWAR : Exclusive stalls showcasing Odisha’s prominent GI-tagged products have become a centre of attraction in the ongoing Sisir Saras Mela - 2026 here.

Officials of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), which is organising the event at Exhibition Ground in the city, said stalls selling Pattachitra paintings from Puri and Khurda districts, Pipili Chandua appliqué work, Khajuri Guda (jaggery) from Gajapati, Rasabali from Kendrapara, Kandhamal turmeric and GI-tagged handloom products such as Bomkai from Balangir, Sambalpuri Bandha and Odisha Ikat from Boudh, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Sonepur, Kotpad from Koraput, Habaspuri from Kalahandi and Tussar Silk from Gopalpur of Jajpur district are the major crowd-pullers.

These GI-tagged handloom and handicraft products are witnessing heavy footfall at the stalls, as visitors are keen to purchase authentic and traditional items, an ORMAS official said. “With the GI tag, local artisans, weavers and farmers are being able to receive fair prices for their products. The initiative has also played a significant role in economic growth and employment generation in the state,” he added.