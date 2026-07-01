Two minors detained after father and son killed in Bhubaneswar over alleged harassment dispute

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Tuesday detained two minors in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old youth and his 65-year-old father at their house in Kolathia area here late on Sunday night.

One of the boys is 17-year-old and a Class XII student and the other, aged 16, is studying in Class XI. The duo and deceased Krushna Prasad Padhi (20), a BSc second-year student, were studying in the same coaching centre and staying in the same locality.

Police said Krushna had proposed a girl studying in the coaching centre but she rejected his proposal. He was allegedly harassing the girl for the last two to three months and forcing her to accept his proposal. The girl knew the boys and requested them to ask Krushna not to harass her.

About 20 to 25 days back, the two met Krushna at Kharavela Park in Khandagiri and urged him not to bother the girl. However, Krushna assaulted the duo and threatened them of dire consequences. Krushna was also allegedly stalking another girl, who is the elder sister of the 16-year-old boy, police sources said.