Odisha deploys Rapid Action Teams to fight urban flooding

BHUBANESWAR: In a major step towards strengthening urban disaster preparedness during the ongoing monsoon, the state government has ordered deployment of Rapid Action Teams (RATs) across all urban local bodies (ULBs) to ensure swift response to waterlogging, flooding and other rain-related emergencies.

The move comes amid heavy rainfall in the recent days and forecasts of further intense precipitation in the coming week.

Keeping in view the possibility of urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas of cities and towns, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday directed all ULBs to remain on high alert and ensure immediate response to any rain-related exigencies.

“Protection of citizens and uninterrupted delivery of civic services during the monsoon season is our top priority. The department has instructed all ULBs to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and deploy Rapid Action Teams (RATs) for immediate response,” he said.

The department has also asked all municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs to put in place all preventive and precautionary measures in identified hotspots and low-lying areas vulnerable to inundation in their jurisdiction.