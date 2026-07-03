92.7 BIG FM holds Big Health Excellence Awards

BHUBANESWAR: The Big Health Excellence Awards 2026, an event celebrating the extraordinary dedication and excellence of medical professionals in the state, was successfully organised by the 92.7 BIG FM here recently.

The event recognised the outstanding contributions of doctors, hospitals, diagnostic centres, healthcare institutions and wellness professionals for their exemplary service and commitment to excellence in healthcare.

Former director of health services and special secretary in Health and Family Welfare department Bijay Kumar Mohapatra and noted physician CBK Mohanty graced the event along with senior cluster head at 92.7 BIG FM Danish Khureshi, BIG FM DGM Ashis Hota and Ollywood actor and dentist Bhoomika Dash.

Among the leading institutional awardees, Hi-Tech Group of Institutions received the award for best hospital for Affordable Healthcare, while SUM Ultimate Medicare was honoured as the Best Multispecialty Hospital.

Similarly, Sushruta Hospital and Trauma Care was recognised as the Best Trauma Care Hospital in Odisha, while Usthi Hospital received the award for Best Mother and Child Care Hospital.

The Spandan Diagnostic Centre and Spandan Advance Medicare was felicitated for Best Diagnostic Services and as the Largest Diagnostic Chain in India. Kalinga Hospital Limited was honoured with Excellence Awards for its outstanding services in Cardiology, Gynecology, Nephrology, Neuroscience and Critical Care.

The event also recognised several well-known healthcare professionals for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields.