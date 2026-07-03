Adani eyes 18-month time for approval of Odisha project

BHUBANESWAR: Managing director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Karan Adani on Thursday said India has the potential to emerge as a net exporter of aluminium if new capacities are built at globally competitive costs while strong domestic demand continues to leave room for multiple producers.

Speaking after the signing of the MoU with the state government for an integrated aluminium project, Adani said India’s continued dependence on aluminium imports despite the presence of large domestic producers highlights the strength of demand in the country.

“If you look at the overall market, even with such large capacities being there and large players being there, we still import aluminium, which is a sign that there is more demand and there is going to be enough room for everybody to be in this market,” Adani said.

On the proposed Odisha project, Adani said the company expects to spend the next 12 to 18 months securing statutory approvals, environmental clearances and other regulatory permissions before commencing physical construction.