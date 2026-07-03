CSM Technologies Ltd completes mainboard listing on BSE and NSE

BHUBANESWAR: CSM Technologies Limited, a multinational GovTech company headquartered in Bhubaneswar, on Thursday made its debut on the mainboards of the BSE and NSE following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO).

The ceremonial listing at the BSE was marked by the traditional ringing of the listing gong, with the leadership of CSM Technologies joined by distinguished guests, Board members and senior executives.

MD and CEO Priyadarshi Pany said, “Today is far more than a stock market listing. It is the coming of age of Odisha’s technology aspirations. From our humble beginnings in Bhubaneswar to serving governments and enterprises across continents, this journey has been powered by the unwavering trust of our customers, investors, employees and partners.”

“To get listed on the mainboard of both BSE and NSE is a responsibility as much as it is an honour. As a listed company, we will continue to push the frontiers of digital innovation, strengthen our global presence and create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders while remaining deeply rooted in the values that shaped us”, he added.

Founded in Bhubaneswar, CSM Technologies has evolved into a global GovTech enterprise with operations across 20 cities in 14 countries, enabling digital transformation for governments and enterprises through cutting-edge technologies spanning DPI, AI, data analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, GIS, smart governance, MiningTech, AgriTech, and citizen services. The listing reflects Odisha’s growing technology ecosystem, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to build globally competitive technology enterprises from the state, Pany said.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be utilised for working capital requirements, debt repayment and strategic inorganic growth opportunities.