Cuttack court refuses bail to OTAS trainee Bhimsen Tudu

CUTTACK: The Court of Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (Vigilance), Cuttack, has refused bail to Odisha Tax and Accounts Service (OTAS) trainee Bhimsen Prasad Tudu, who was arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of an MBBS student Chandrika Hembram.

The body of Hembram, a third-year MBBS student of FM Medical College, Balasore, was recovered while floating in the Kathajodi river under Barang police limits on June 4. Tudu was arrested on June 13. The court of JMFC -II, Cuttack, had earlier rejected his bail application.

While rejecting Tudu’s bail plea on Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (Vigilance) Raj Kishore Mohapatra said, “Investigation is in nascent stage. Keeping in mind the nature of allegations, if the accused is allowed to be released on bail, he may not cooperate for the investigation and may influence the prosecution witnesses.”

A case of abetting suicide was registered against Tudu on the basis of a complaint lodged at the Barang police station by Chandrika’s mother Hiramani Hansdah. She alleged that the accused is responsible for the death of her daughter.

Hansdah alleged the accused had love relationship with her deceased daughter since last 15 years and it was decided that their marriage will be solemnised in the month of December, 2027. However, difference arose between them on the entry of another woman. The accused then mentally tortured her daughter, which led to her death, she had claimed.

Meanwhile, Tudu was dismissed from service on June 27 following his arrest.