New six-lane road caves in after downpour in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: In what has exposed the poor quality of construction work, the six-lane road from Chahata square to Madhu Sudan Setu in Cuttack, work for which is still underway, suffered damages at multiple places after the retaining wall caved in, in the impact of heavy rains in the city late on Wednesday night.

A 50-metre stretch of the retaining wall has collapsed near Bhuasuni Patha while another 30 metre of the wall is almost on the verge of caving in, as a result of which around 100 metre stretch of the road has been washed away.

This, despite the fact that the said portion of the road recently underwent repair and maintenance work. The incident has caused severe inconvenience to the public, raising safety concerns for the commuters.

Sources said, the 2.5-km six-lane road is being constructed by the Roads & Building division at the cost of about `70 crore. However, due to low grade construction work, the retaining wall failed to bear the load of the wet fly ash following which it collapsed and washed away the road, they alleged.

Locals claimed that the retaining wall did not have sufficient base as a result of which it could not bear the load after the heavy downpour. “We had demanded that the base of the wall be constructed four to six feet deep so that it holds the wall well. However, the contractor concerned turned a deaf ear to our advice and erected the wall with a low-level base,” they alleged, further demanding a probe into the matter.