Low pressure rain triggers waterlogging across multiple localities in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rain under the low-pressure system that continued for over 48 hours in the state has caused urban flooding and waterlogging in many residential areas and arterial roads across the capital on Friday. Bhubaneswar recorded about 28 mm rainfall in the past two days.

With the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) struggling to ensure smooth discharge of stormwater, roads and flyovers near Patrapada, CRP and other places remained flooded for hours on the day. Hundreds of residents in Baibhab Nagar area of Ward no 4 remained in the grip of severe waterlogging for the third consecutive day as continuous rainfall inundated the area, exposing the poor drainage facility of BMC in the locality.

Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints, the BMC failed to address the drain problem of the area before monsoon. “The situation has worsened this year as the drain along the National Highway near Pahala has remained blocked,” alleged Brahmananda Nayak, a localite and president of Jagannath Enclave and Housing Welfare Trust. He said though the local corporator and junior engineer of the NHAI met them and assured to resolve the drainage issue of the locality, no measures have been taken yet.

Apart from Baibhab Nagar, low-lying areas in Bomikhal, Jharpada and other areas faced water-logging. The NH flyover near Jayadev Vihar and Patrapada were reportedly flooded with knee-deep water owing to poor discharge of rain water. Traffic was also disrupted owing to flooding of the CRP-Fire Station stretch of the NH service road.

BMC officials said water-logging related grievances were reported from six localities on their 1929 helpline number. BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana and drainage wing officials couldn’t be reached for their comments.