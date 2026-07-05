Man slips into drain in Bhubaneswar, goes missing

BHUBANESWAR: A 35-year-old man went missing after he fell into a swollen drain even as heavy rain triggered by a low pressure battered the state capital for the third day in a row.

As per reports, Anil Singh from the nearby Patharbandha slum remained untraceable after falling into drainage channel no 4 near Vani Vihar while picking plastics from a garbage pile. On being informed, two fire services teams and a striking force from the fire services wing rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, Singh was not traced till late in the evening.

Mayor Sulochana Das, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Chanchal Rana and other officials visited the site to take stock of the situation. Rana told mediapersons that the drainage site where the mishap took place remained inaccessible to general public.