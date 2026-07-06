22-year-old Odisha youth arrested for posting CM Majhi’s morphed photos

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly morphing the photographs of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and posting them on social media using obscene messages.

The accused Biswajit Sahu of Jagatpur is a diploma holder in electrical engineering. He was defaming the chief minister by morphing his photos using artificial intelligence and posting them in form of reels on his Instagram account - m.r_biswa_ since the last two months. He has about 6,173 followers on Instagram, said Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police.

Addressing mediapersons, Cyber Crime ACP Suchismita Das said Sahu’s reels contained obscene language, vulgar gestures and defamatory content. The material was accessible on the social media platform and had the potential for wider public circulation.

“Sahu sourced the photos from the internet, modified them and used them as thumbnails in his posts to engage viewers. He used derogatory comments/lewd gestures and defamatory remarks in his reels, which reached millions of people, thereby spreading misinformation and obscenity,” she added.

The ACP said he committed the act intentionally to harm the reputation of the CM and misguide the youths. In his posts, Sahu even depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an objectionable manner.

Police then registered a case and apprehended Sahu from Cuttack. The cops seized one iPhone from his possession through which he was operating his Instagram account.