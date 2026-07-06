Mishap exposes BMC’s blind eye to open drain threat

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Anil Singh of Patharbandha slum remained untraced more than 24 hours after he was swept away in a drain near Vani Vihar on Saturday, the incident has once again brought into focus the failure of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to identify dangerous stretches along water channels and secure them to prevent such accidents during rains.

Around 25 personnel from two fire services teams and a strike force continued the search operation along the downstream stretch of the main drain no-4 up to Gangua and Kuakhai through Sunday.

“The teams resumed the search operation in the morning and continued till evening. However, the victim remained untraced,” said deputy fire officer Narayan Dash.

The incident has exposed BMC’s abject failure to adequately barricade open drains and install warning signs, particularly during the monsoon season.

A fire services official said when the rescue teams reached the spot where the 35-year-old man had allegedly slipped into the drain while collecting waste, they found that one side of the structure had no barricade, making it highly vulnerable to such accidents.

Although the civic body implements safety measures such as installing warning signs, erecting barricades and deploying civic staff to monitor vulnerable locations during the monsoon, these initiatives are often taken only after a tragic accident and resultant public outrage. The corporation’s drainage wing has failed to sustain these initiatives on multiple occasions, allowing safety measures to lapse until another tragedy occurs, locals alleged.