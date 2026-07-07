BMC earmarks Rs 10 crore for plantation drive under Van Mahotsav this year

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched this year’s plantation drive under Van Mahotsav 2026, with a target of planting over one lakh saplings across the state capital at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

The programme was inaugurated in the land behind Old Baramunda bus stand, where plantation was undertaken using the Miyawaki method.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra launched the drive in the presence of mayor Sulochana Das, OUAT vice-chancellor Prof PK Paul and others. As part of the programme, around 8,000 saplings were planted at the site and another 8,000 at Nagar Van.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister urged everyone to plant and nurture at least five trees during their lifetime. BMC officials stressed greater public participation to improve the city’s green cover and air quality.

They said the civic body has already developed 16 Miyawaki forests across the city with more than 80,000 trees, while a plantation site created two years ago at Patrapada has grown into a dense urban forest.

The mayor said BMC is prioritising urban greening, biodiversity conservation and environmental protection. “Over 21,000 saplings were planted at five locations during 2024-25, while more than 55,000 trees were planted across the city in 2025-26 with support from the City forest division and Chandaka wildlife division. Roadside plantation has also been expanded with avenue plantations,” she informed.