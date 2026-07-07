DCP Meena resigns from AIS over ‘personal reasons’

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, a 2013-batch IPS officer, has submitted his resignation from the All India Services, citing personal reasons.

Meena said he took the decision after discussions with his family and friends. “After serving in the Indian Police Service for nearly 13 years, I have submitted my resignation. It is yet to be accepted,” he said.

Stating that the reasons behind his decision were personal in nature, Meena requested that his privacy be respected. “It was not an emotional decision but one taken after long-term strategic thinking,” he added. Meena has served as SP of Malkangiri, Angul and Ganjam districts and as DCP of Cuttack before being posted as Bhubaneswar DCP.

Sources said the officer had submitted his resignation papers around three months ago. His decision has come as a surprise to the police fraternity.

“I am deeply grateful to the people of Odisha, who showed affection towards me wherever I worked,” Meena said, adding that he was not in a position to disclose his future plans. Before joining the IPS, Meena completed his BTech and MTech in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Kanpur.