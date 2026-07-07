IIC suicide: WhatsApp chats and last call under scanner, says DCP

CUTTACK: Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo on Monday said investigation into the alleged suicide of Chauliaganj inspector in-charge (IIC) Beauty Mohanty is underway from all angles and senior police officers are examining available evidences.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dnyandeo said the probe is being carried out by a team of police officers comprising two IICs, one SP-level officer and an additional DCP. “As police failed to find any documentary or handwritten evidence regarding the case, the investigating team is scrutinising the deceased IIC’s WhatsApp conversations and chats on social media to find relevant clues,” he added.

The DCP said two mobile phones belonging to Mohanty have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Bhubaneswar, for detailed digital analysis, and her laptop and bank details are also being examined. The police team will verify the identity of the person with whom she made her last phone call, he said.

“Since we suspect and have received information that there might be some digital evidence, we are proceeding accordingly. We have also requested SFSL to retrieve her technical data on priority.