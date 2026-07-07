IIC suicide: WhatsApp chats and last call under scanner, says DCP

CUTTACK: Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo on Monday said investigation into the alleged suicide of Chauliaganj inspector in-charge (IIC) Beauty Mohanty is underway from all angles and senior police officers are examining available evidences.
Speaking to mediapersons, Dnyandeo said the probe is being carried out by a team of police officers comprising two IICs, one SP-level officer and an additional DCP. “As police failed to find any documentary or handwritten evidence regarding the case, the investigating team is scrutinising the deceased IIC’s WhatsApp conversations and chats on social media to find relevant clues,” he added.
The DCP said two mobile phones belonging to Mohanty have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Bhubaneswar, for detailed digital analysis, and her laptop and bank details are also being examined. The police team will verify the identity of the person with whom she made her last phone call, he said.
“Since we suspect and have received information that there might be some digital evidence, we are proceeding accordingly. We have also requested SFSL to retrieve her technical data on priority.
The investigating team is also examining the financial aspects to see if any angle emerges. Every possible aspect of the case is being investigated to establish the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death,” said Dnyandeo.
He said the postmortem of the deceased has already been conducted and efforts were underway to avail the report by Tuesday, so that the investigation can get a direction. “Statements of Mohanty’s husband and her two sisters have been recorded under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). However, her family has not submitted a written complaint as yet,” the DCP said. He further urged the mediapersons not to spread rumours based on unverified information.
Mohanty, who had been transferred as IIC of Chauliaganj two months back, was found hanging inside her official restroom on the upper floor of the police station on Saturday morning.