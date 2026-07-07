Three held for supplying explosives for illegal mining in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly supplying explosives to people involved in illegal mining activities. Around 100 detonators and 200 gelatin sticks besides Rs 6.80 lakh cash were seized from their possession.

The accused are Biswanath Kanhar, Pintu Pradhan and Rabinarayan Khatei. Acting on a tip-off, Sadar police conducted a raid near Tapang on Sunday evening and caught the trio red-handed while they were waiting to hand over the explosives to some persons involved in illegal mining activities. Police also seized a good carrier vehicle and two motorcycles from their possession.

Investigators suspect the trio had kept the cash to buy several other gelatin sticks. “A case was registered under various sections of BNS and Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the explosives and establish the entire supply chain,” said Khurda SP, Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.