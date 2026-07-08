Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita lays foundation stone for skywalk project in Palasuni

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Odisha’s first skywalk project, which will be built along the NH-16.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct the steel-and-glass skywalk between Palasuni and Rasulgarh, at a cost of `18.42-crore. The 450-metre-long, 3-metre-wide skywalk will be integrated with the existing foot overbridge at Palasuni.

The project also includes three new foot overbridges near Rasulgarh, Palasuni Canal, along with six elevators for barrier-free access. Designed with steel structures and toughened safety glass, the project is expected to be completed by March 2027.

The facility is expected to eliminate the need for pedestrians to cross the busy highway at ground level, significantly improving safety and reducing accidents.

Sarangi said she had consistently pursued the project considering the frequent accidents and hardships faced by pedestrians in the Rasulgarh-Palasuni stretch. She described the skywalk as a milestone for Odisha’s urban infrastructure, combining modern design, commuter convenience and enhanced safety.

On the day, Sarangi also laid the foundation stone for a `12.57 crore block-level stadium at Kusupalla in Begunia Assembly constituency. Spread across 8.5 acres, the stadium will include facilities for cricket, football, volleyball, badminton and other sports, along with a fully equipped indoor stadium. The project is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

Sarangi, on the occasion, also announced that Begunia is also set to receive major industrial investments. These include a `727-crore refractory manufacturing project of Caldery, expected to become the largest such facility in India, and a garment manufacturing unit. The garment projects planned for Begunia and Jatni are expected to generate around 70,000 jobs, she said.

Sarangi also announced approval for passenger halt facilities at Atri railway station, completion of three solar-powered cold storage units and the upcoming construction of four key road projects in the Begunia region.