Gajapati writes to President Murmu, PM Modi on ISKCON’s untimely Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Puri king Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop ISKCON from conducting untimely Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath by violating tradition and scriptures.

In separate letters addressed to the President and the prime minister on July 4, the Gajapati, who is the chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, said repeated requests over the past two decades, consistent efforts by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and public statements by the state government have failed to prevent ISKCON from organising untimely Rath Yatras in countries outside India.

“In spite of strong protests from Hindus, especially the Odia community both within India and abroad, ISKCON continues to organise untimely Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra in various cities abroad on random dates throughout the year, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of countless devotees around the world,” the Gajapati said.

The Gajapati referred to the views of Shankaracharyas and Vaishnavacharyas, who maintain that Snana Yatra can only be observed on the Jyestha Purnima tithi, the traditional birthday of Lord Jagannath. He also cited the opinion of the Muktimandap Pandit Sabha, presided over by the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peetha, Puri.