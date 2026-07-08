Gajapati writes to President Murmu, PM Modi on ISKCON’s untimely Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Puri king Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop ISKCON from conducting untimely Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath by violating tradition and scriptures.
In separate letters addressed to the President and the prime minister on July 4, the Gajapati, who is the chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, said repeated requests over the past two decades, consistent efforts by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and public statements by the state government have failed to prevent ISKCON from organising untimely Rath Yatras in countries outside India.
“In spite of strong protests from Hindus, especially the Odia community both within India and abroad, ISKCON continues to organise untimely Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra in various cities abroad on random dates throughout the year, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of countless devotees around the world,” the Gajapati said.
The Gajapati referred to the views of Shankaracharyas and Vaishnavacharyas, who maintain that Snana Yatra can only be observed on the Jyestha Purnima tithi, the traditional birthday of Lord Jagannath. He also cited the opinion of the Muktimandap Pandit Sabha, presided over by the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peetha, Puri.
He stated that scriptures prescribe a nine-day period beginning from Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya for observing Rath Yatra. However, ISKCON has been conducting both Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra on different dates, contrary to scriptural injunctions and the centuries-old traditions of the Jagannath culture.
The Gajapati had earlier written to the President on April 20, and prime minister on October 24 last year on the same issue. He had also written to the chairman of the ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC) Madhusevita Dasa Prabhu, expressing concern over the issue.
Referring to the issue, which has lingered for almost two decades, the Gajapati has urged the President and the PM to intervene and ensure that the sanctity of glorious tradition of Lord Jagannath is preserved.