Odisha gets Rs 932 crore from Centre for VB-G RAM-G

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has released Rs 932.31 crore for Odisha as the first-quarter installment of the newly-launched Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G), rolled out across the state on July 1.

The state government has committed a contribution of Rs 621.55 crore for the scheme, taking the total amount to Rs 1,553.87 crore. The central allocation comprises Rs 517.95 crore towards wages, Rs 345.30 crore for material costs and Rs 69.06 crore for administrative expenditure.

The Union budget has earmarked Rs 95,692.31 crore as the Centre’s share for the rural employment programme nationwide, of which Odisha’s allocation stands at Rs 3,763 crore.

The VB-G RAM-G scheme, which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from July 1, guarantees a national minimum wage of Rs 300 per day. The state has adopted the benchmark wage of Rs 300, while Kerala and Haryana offer the highest daily wages at Rs 401 and Rs 409, respectively.

Panchayati Raj secretary Girish SN said the state would release its matching share on schedule to ensure timely wage payments to beneficiaries. The first installment formed part of the Rs 25,863 crore ‘Mother Sanction’, following a review meeting chaired by Union Rural Development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with state rural development ministers on July 5.