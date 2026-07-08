Odisha government orders legal action on fake appointment letter

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday ordered a probe and appropriate legal action over circulation of a ‘fake’ letter in the name of Finance department, announcing recruitment to 7,234 Sishu Vatika teacher posts at pre-primary level.

The department stated that a forged and fabricated letter bearing Letter No. 10911/F dated April 24, has recently been circulated on various social media platforms.

“The same forged document has also been published in certain sections of media, creating confusion among the public. However, it is clarified that the said letter is completely fake, fabricated and unauthorised,” the department stated.

It said no such proposal has been approved by the Finance department and no approval has been issued by the competent authority for creation of posts or engagement of 7,234 Sishu Vatika teachers through the alleged letter.

The circulation of forged government documents is a serious offence.

The matter has already been brought to the notice of the competent authorities for appropriate legal action against the persons responsible for preparing, circulating and disseminating the fake letter, the department stated. It appealed to citizens and all stakeholders not to rely upon or circulate unverified government communications.