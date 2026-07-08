Orissa HC upholds disqualification of cooperative housing society member over 2-child norm

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has upheld the disqualification of a member of management committee of a cooperative housing society for having more than two children, ruling that the statutory restriction is a legitimate measure to promote population control and can be enforced by the registrar of Cooperative Societies through due inquiry.

A division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by Biswaranjan Mohanty against a single judge’s January 8, 2025 order, refusing to interfere with his disqualification from the membership of management committee of Capital Cooperative Housing Limited, Bhubaneswar.

Mohanty had challenged a November 19, 2024 notice issued by the deputy registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), which declared him disqualified under section 28(3)(p) of the Orissa Cooperative Societies Act, 1962, on the ground that he had fathered three children, exceeding the statutory limit of two.

The bench observed, “This disqualification is by operation of law. However, the Registrar of the Societies has to hold a due enquiry as to foundational facts, with the participation of the stakeholders.”

Emphasising the larger public interest behind the provision, the judges noted that unchecked population growth poses serious environmental, social and economic challenges, while quoting British philosopher Bertrand Russell, “Population explosion is more dangerous than hydrogen bomb.”