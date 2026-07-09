33,000 posts vacant in Odisha Police, says DGP

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police is grappling with a significant manpower shortage, with around 33,000 posts lying vacant in the department. The vacancies include 17,000 new posts approved by the state government.

DGP YB Khurania on Wednesday said the existing police strength is inadequate when measured against the state’s growing population but asserted that the recruitment process will be taken up soon.

Khurania’s statement came in wake of demands by the Odisha Police Officers’ Association for a thorough investigation into Chauliaganj police station IIC Beauty Mohanty’s alleged death by suicide.

“There are fewer personnel in police stations here as compared to few other states, making it difficult to maintain the desired police-to-population ratio. To address the issue, the Odisha government has approved the creation of new posts in the police department,” he added.

If the newly sanctioned posts are added to the existing 16,000 vacancies, the total number of positions rises to 33,000 in various ranks out of the sanctioned strength of 89,000. Khurania asserted that the recruitment process will be taken up at the earliest to fill all vacant posts and strengthen the state police force.

The proposed recruitment drive is expected to improve law enforcement capacity, enhance public safety and ease the workload on existing personnel, he said.