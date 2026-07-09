Couple held for rape, blackmail of niece in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of raping his niece around ten years ago. His wife was apprehended for abetting the crime.

Sources said the 25-year-old survivor was a minor when she came to her uncle’s house under Nayapalli police limits for her studies. Her uncle repeatedly raped the then 16-year-old survivor, with her aunt assisting in the abuse.

Later, the victim’s aunt introduced her to a youth from Rajasthan and promised to arrange their marriage. However, she reportedly collected money from the young man in exchange for allowing him to have a physical relationship with the survivor.

Police stated that the complainant had recently got engaged to another man but when the accused couple and the youth learned that her marriage was fixed, they blackmailed her.