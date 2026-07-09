Man held for raping minor in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police arrested a 21-year-old man from the outskirts of the city on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiple times and causing her pregnancy.

The accused is Sankar Baid. Police said the victim had accompanied her father to Bari Ramachandrapur area in Jajpur district on June 27 to sell Ayurvedic medicines when she complained of abdominal pain. Her father took her to the community health centre, where doctors stated that she was five months pregnant with a stillborn fetus. She was transferred to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.

Subsequently, the victim named the accused, alleging that he had forcibly established physical relations with her, leading to the pregnancy. Her father filed a Zero FIR at Bari Ramachandrapur police station on June 29, which was later transferred to Jagatpur police station.