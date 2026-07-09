Massive security mock drill in Puri before Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up efforts for ensuring foolproof security during the Rath Yatra, Puri police on Wednesday carried out an anti-terrorist mock drill as part of a joint-integrated security exercise across the town.
The exercise was conducted at Bagedia Dharmasala near Shree Jagannath Temple, and also at the railway station and Taj Hotel Puri. The mock drill aimed to enhance the safety of lakhs of devotees expected to visit Puri during the Rath Yatra, improve rapid response capabilities in emergencies and strengthen coordination among various security agencies and departments. As part of the security measures, police have already started carrying out checks at various hotels and guest houses in Puri.
As a massive turnout of tourists is expected during the festival, authorities emphasised the need for seamless and swift action in any crisis situation. During the exercise, realistic scenarios were simulated to test the preparedness of multiple agencies.
These included police deployment, inspection of suspicious spots, bomb neutralisation, search operations by the dog squad, rescue of injured persons, medical assistance, evacuation to safe zones and overall command and control mechanisms.
Tactical unit, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, fire and ODRAF personnel, Health department officials, ambulance services, stretcher response teams and various wings of the district administration participated in the drill. Each squad performed its designated role efficiently, showcasing excellent inter-departmental coordination.
Puri SP Prateek Singh said such drills significantly boost the operational efficiency of all security and emergency agencies. “These exercises make every agency more conscious of their responsibilities and strengthen mutual coordination, which is crucial for effective management of emergencies during large religious gatherings,” he said.
Singh also appealed to devotees, tourists and the general public to remain vigilant. “If anyone notices any suspicious object, person or unusual activity, they should immediately inform the nearest police station or dial the emergency number 112,” he said. Police assistance and information centres will be set up at multiple locations to provide necessary support to devotees. Puri police is coordinating with intelligence agencies, central security forces for the vigilance, sources said.