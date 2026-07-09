Massive security mock drill in Puri before Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up efforts for ensuring foolproof security during the Rath Yatra, Puri police on Wednesday carried out an anti-terrorist mock drill as part of a joint-integrated security exercise across the town.

The exercise was conducted at Bagedia Dharmasala near Shree Jagannath Temple, and also at the railway station and Taj Hotel Puri. The mock drill aimed to enhance the safety of lakhs of devotees expected to visit Puri during the Rath Yatra, improve rapid response capabilities in emergencies and strengthen coordination among various security agencies and departments. As part of the security measures, police have already started carrying out checks at various hotels and guest houses in Puri.

As a massive turnout of tourists is expected during the festival, authorities emphasised the need for seamless and swift action in any crisis situation. During the exercise, realistic scenarios were simulated to test the preparedness of multiple agencies.

These included police deployment, inspection of suspicious spots, bomb neutralisation, search operations by the dog squad, rescue of injured persons, medical assistance, evacuation to safe zones and overall command and control mechanisms.

Tactical unit, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, fire and ODRAF personnel, Health department officials, ambulance services, stretcher response teams and various wings of the district administration participated in the drill. Each squad performed its designated role efficiently, showcasing excellent inter-departmental coordination.