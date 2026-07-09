Odisha Police launches e-Zero FIR system for action in cyber fraud cases

CUTTACK: Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania on Wednesday launched the e-Zero FIR system for financial cyber fraud cases in the state.

The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has integrated the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to facilitate the automatic generation of e-Zero FIR requests for eligible cyber financial fraud complaints, irrespective of jurisdiction.

Under the new system, complaints involving cyber financial fraud of `10 lakh and above, reported through the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930, will automatically generate an e-Zero FIR request in the CCTNS. The request will then be forwarded to the Cyber Police Station of the Crime Branch for necessary action.

Khurania said Odisha Police is committed to harnessing technology to strengthen its cybercrime response mechanism and provide timely, transparent and citizen-friendly policing. He urged citizens to immediately report cyber financial fraud cases through the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930, stating that prompt reporting can significantly improve the chances of preventing further losses and recovering defrauded money.

The DGP also congratulated officers and personnel of the State Crime Records Bureau, Crime Branch and other stakeholders whose efforts made the successful implementation of the e-Zero FIR system possible.

Based on the facts and merits of each case, the Cyber police station may register a regular FIR and investigate the matter, transfer the complaint to another station, link the complaint with an already registered FIR, or close the request if the prescribed criteria are not met.

The integration will eliminate duplicate data entry, enable faster registration of cases, facilitate seamless information sharing among law enforcement agencies and allow complainants to track the status of their complaints more efficiently.