Ravenshaw is most preferred HSS in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Ravenshaw higher secondary school in Cuttack has again emerged as the state’s most sought after higher secondary school (HSS), securing the highest cut-off marks across all three major streams, science, commerce and humanities in Plus II.

In the science stream, Ravenshaw topped the state with a cut-off of 93.40 per cent, followed by Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) HSS, Bhubaneswar at 90 pc and Jatiya Kabi Bira Kishore (JKBK) Government HSS, Cuttack at 87.17 pc. In the commerce stream, Ravenshaw retained the top position with a cut-off of 82.40 pc, followed by the Government HSS, Rourkela at 81.20 pc and JKBK HSS at 72.67 pc. Similarly, in the arts stream, Ravenshaw topped the cut-off ranking with 81 pc,followed by Government HSS, Rourkela at 80.67 pc and Government HSS, Bhawanipatna at 80 pc.

In vocational education, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Dharamgarh secured the highest cut-off at 74.67 pc, followed by Government vocational higher secondary school at Gajapati’s Gurandi with 71.83 pc, while in Upashastri stream, Gurukul Sanskrit HSS, Chakapada in Kandhamal district emerged as the top institution with a cut-off of 57 pc.

DHSE authorities said in the Phase I first selection,a total 4,29,219 students of 4,61,325 applicants were selected, registering an overall selection rate of 93.04 pc. The arts stream accounted for the highest 2,76,925 students, followed by science at 1,21,494, commerce at 19,844, Upashastri at 6,134 and vocational at 4,822.

Officials said a total of 2,97,454 students were allotted seats in their first-choice higher secondary school. Around 32,100 students who could not secure a seat in the first selection will get another opportunity during the second selection and spot admission process.

As per the DHSE calendar, the new academic session of the Class XI students in higher secondary schools across the state will commence from July 23.