Embrace challenges, use knowledge for society’s welfare: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to young scientists

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday exhorted the young scientists to leverage science and innovation for nation-building while upholding the highest standards of integrity and social responsibility.

Addressing the 15th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar here, the V-P described NISER as an institution that embodies India’s aspirations in science, innovation and intellectual leadership.

He said that institutions devoted to fundamental sciences are vital for strengthening the knowledge economy, technological advancement, national security and sustainable development.

Observing that the world today faces several complex challenges, including climate change, emerging diseases and unprecedent opportunities like rapid advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced materials, Radhakrishnan stressed that in such a scenario, it was necessary that science must not only generate knowledge but also guide policy and ensure sustainability.

“For a country like India, with its demographic strength and developmental aspirations, scientific capability is not optional but foundational to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said, “Today, you are not merely receiving an academic degree; you are also taking on a great responsibility towards the society.”

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi advised the students to keep their spirit of curiosity alive at all times, make use of environment-friendly technologies and apply their knowledge for the welfare of humanity and society.