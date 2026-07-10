Headless body of woman found in Odisha's Kathajodi river

CUTTACK: The headless body of a woman was found floating in Kathajodi river within Purighat police limits on Thursday.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body from the river. Police said the woman is believed to be around 40 years old and her death likely occurred 24 hours ago.

She was found wearing a red petticoat and had deep injury marks on her right elbow and palm. “It appears to be a murder case as the woman had been beheaded in an attempt to conceal her identity. An unnatural death case has been registered,” said a senior officer of Purighat police station adding, her postmortem would be conducted on Friday.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the woman through forensic analysis and review of the missing persons’ records, he said.