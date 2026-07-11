Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to reintroduce user fee for public toilets; charge capped at Rs 10

BHUBANESWAR: After a hiatus of five years, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reintroduce user fees for public toilets, following the state government’s decision to allow urban local bodies (ULBs) to resume the levy.

The move follows a communication from the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department permitting municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs to restart collection of user fees for public toilets, urinals and aspirational toilets. The department has capped the fee at Rs 10 per use.

Based on the directive, the BMC, in a recent meeting, approved a user fee of Rs 5 per use. The civic body manages around 110 public toilets, 18 e-toilets and 56 community toilets.

Deputy commissioner (sanitation) N Ganesh Babu said the corporation decided to charge Rs 5, although the government has allowed ULBs to levy up to Rs 10, keeping in mind the convenience of users, particularly students and workers.

The user fee collection had been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic to minimise the risk of infection through the exchange of currency and for ensuring unrestricted access to sanitation facilities.

With public services returning to normal, the department said the fees could now be reintroduced to ensure the sustainable operation and maintenance of sanitation infrastructure. Revenue generated through user charges would help improve cleanliness and hygiene standards, support regular maintenance and contribute to the upkeep of public assets.

The department has directed all ULBs resume user fee collection after a duly approved council resolution. It has also asked civic bodies to prominently display the council-approved rates outside every public toilet.