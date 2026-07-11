Odisha man held for impersonating as additional SP, vandalising new car of neighbour

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly impersonating as an additional SP-rank officer and vandalising the new car of his neighbour.

The accused Rajanikanta Mohanty was staying on rent in Shastri Nagar area within Kharavela Nagar police limits here. Mohanty’s neighbour Sujit Kumar Nayak had purchased a new Tata Sierra SUV a few days back. As road construction activity was underway near his house, Nayak had parked his vehicle near the rented accommodation of Mohanty.

The accused then vandalised Nayak’s car in his absence for parking the vehicle near his residence. When the complainant examined the CCTV footage, he found out that Mohanty was involved in the incident.

On being confronted, Mohanty allegedly gave a false identity, claiming to be an ASP. He abused the complainant in filthy language, pushed him and even threatened to kill him in a fake police encounter.

Probe revealed that Mohanty is not associated with Odisha Police department in any capacity and had been deceiving people by impersonating as a senior police officer. After the police visited Mohanty’s residence to apprehend him, he reportedly attempted to destroy his fake ASP identity card by chewing and swallowing it.

Police seized the fake identity card and an Aadhaar card from him. Police said the address mentioned in Mohanty’s Aadhaar card was also of his previous rented accommodation in the city.

“Mohanty failed to provide any satisfactory details about his permanent address. Further investigation into the case is underway,” said an officer of Kharavela Nagar police station.