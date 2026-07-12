Man arrested for killing neighbour after alleged harassment over liquor money in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Jatni police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death following prolonged harassment and public humiliation over the latter’s demands for money to buy alcohol.

The incident occurred in Khudupur village within Jatni police limits at around 10.30 pm on Friday. The accused Maheswar Harichandan and the deceased Markanda Baliarsingh (40) of Khudupur village were neighbours. Baliarsingh worked as a helper in the Energy department in Harirajpur while Harichandan was an auto-rickshaw driver.

As per police, Harichandan had purchased a new auto-rickshaw about two months back. Baliarsingh, who was reportedly an alcoholic, frequently abused him and demanded money for liquor. He would often stop the accused on the village road and harass him.

On Friday evening, Harichandan visited Dukhia Bar in Jatni where Baliarsingh along with another villager was consuming alcohol. On seeing Harichandan, Baliarsingh reportedly asked him to buy drinks as he had purchased a new auto-rickshaw.