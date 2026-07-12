Two labourers die of asphyxiation in underground tank in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, two labourers died of suspected asphyxiation after entering an underground water tank at an under-construction building in BJB Nagar on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Dhuma Tudu (40) of Mayurbhanj district and Prabir Das (56) from Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

According to the preliminary investigation, one of the labourers entered the underground tank to remove centering materials but reportedly lost consciousness inside. His companion then jumped inside to rescue him but also suffered the same fate.

On being alerted, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot. The two workers were lifted out and taken to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The incident occurred at an under-construction building owned by one KC Patra. “There was not much water inside the underground tank. We rescued both the labourers and shifted them to a hospital but their lives could not be saved,” said a fire personnel.