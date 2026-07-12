Two labourers die of asphyxiation in underground tank in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, two labourers died of suspected asphyxiation after entering an underground water tank at an under-construction building in BJB Nagar on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Dhuma Tudu (40) of Mayurbhanj district and Prabir Das (56) from Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.
According to the preliminary investigation, one of the labourers entered the underground tank to remove centering materials but reportedly lost consciousness inside. His companion then jumped inside to rescue him but also suffered the same fate.
On being alerted, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot. The two workers were lifted out and taken to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
The incident occurred at an under-construction building owned by one KC Patra. “There was not much water inside the underground tank. We rescued both the labourers and shifted them to a hospital but their lives could not be saved,” said a fire personnel.
The wife of deceased labourer Dhuma, Parvati, who was also working at the same construction site, said they had returned from their native village about 15 days back after a month-long visit. Alleging negligence, she claimed, the contractor was not present at the site when the incident took place and safety measures were also absent. She demanded adequate compensation for the families of the deceased workers.
“Badagada police have registered two cases of unnatural death in this regard and launched an investigation into the matter. Further action will be taken accordingly,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.
Meanwhile, Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy has sought a report from the district labour officer in connection with the incident.
Tripathy said necessary financial support will be extended to the families of the deceased persons as per the provision of law. The contractor has also been asked to extend financial help to the families of the deceased, department officials said.