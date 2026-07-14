Centuries-old Kapileswar Mahadev temple set for major revamp by ASI

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated a comprehensive conservation and development programme for the renowned Kapileswar Mahadev temple, located in Ekamra heritage area of the state capital.

Built in the 14th century by Suryavanshi Gajapati, king Kapilendra Deva, the temple is one of Odisha’s significant heritage monuments. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said her persistent efforts resulted in bringing the temple into the fold of the Archaeological department’s protection in 2023. Since then, restoration, conservation and development works have commenced.

“In the first phase, Rs 94.45 lakh has been sanctioned for the temple’s development, while Rs 26.79 lakh allocated for its protection and conservation,” she said.

The works include improvement of the temple kitchen approach road, stone paving within the temple premises, painting, installation of heritage information boards, provision of drinking water facilities and measures to prevent waterlogging inside the temple complex.

Earlier, lightning protection systems had been installed and old wooden doors replaced with new ones. The ongoing works are expected to restore the temple’s historic grandeur and attract more tourists, Sarangi said.

“Apart from the Kapileswar Mahadev temple, the government has sanctioned fresh funds for the development of Dhauli, one of Odisha’s most important historical and tourist destinations. Development works worth over `1.02 crore have already commenced for the beautification, conservation and enhancement of the Dhauli heritage area,” the MP said.