OCCL engineer found to own 4-storey lodge, nine plots during raids by Vigilance

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance raids on Monday unearthed property worth crores of rupees allegedly belonging to an executive engineer of the Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL) in Bhubaneswar.

The raids were conducted at seven locations linked to Sanjay Kumar Kispatta, currently deputed to the lower Suktel project in Balangir. The searches were carried out at his parental house in Sundargarh’s Lateimundi village, rented accommodation in Koraput, quarter in Bhubaneswar, office chamber in Balangir and other places.

The anti-corruption agency found Kispatta and his family in possession of a four-storey commercial building spread over 8,000 sq ft in Koraput town, which is functioning as a lodge with 23 rooms equipped with comforts of a three-star hotel. This apart, he was also found to own nine high-value plots including six in Koraput town, two in Rourkela and one in capital city Bhubaneswar.

Among his other property unearthed by the Vigilance include an under-construction three-storey building (7,715 sq ft) at Lateimundi village and another under-construction house in Koraput town. Besides, Rs 1.16 lakh cash, bank deposits amounting to Rs 46.09 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 325.56 gm and silver 1.12 kg, two expensive cars and household articles worth Rs 36.52 lakh were also found from his possession.

“The measurement and valuation of the buildings and plots owned by Kispatta are being carried out by the Vigilance’s technical wing. He is being questioned in the matter. Investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.