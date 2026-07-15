Odisha government issues Gyanodaya SOP, mandates 75% attendance

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the ‘Gyanodaya - Shikshya Ru Samruddhi’ scheme, making 75 per cent attendance mandatory for students seeking benefits of free education from KG to PG.

Speaking to mediapersons, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the decision has been taken to bring transparency in rollout of the scheme and ensure there is no misuse of the benefit extended under it.

“The SOP will ensure smooth implementation of the scheme in eligible colleges and ensure no student is deprived of higher education due to financial constraints,” he stated.

As per the guidelines, even in case of permissible relaxation, the minimum attendance of a student must not be less than 65 per cent under any circumstances.

The minister said students who have already paid admission fees will receive refunds in accordance with the government’s guidelines. He also assured that no eligible educational institution will suffer any revenue loss due to implementation of the scheme as the government will pay it to them.

He, however, clarified that self-financing, correspondence/distance education, open education and professional courses like MBA, MCA, BEd etc., will remain excluded from the scheme.

Sources said the Higher Education department has also decided to constitute a state-level fee regulation committee headed by the secretary, to regulate the fees of courses under the scheme. Representatives from Finance, Planning and Convergence, School and Mass Education departments, and other universities and agencies concerned will also be its members, it added.

“The government has decided to introduce the scheme with a target to improve the state’s Gross Enrollment Ratio which, at present, remains below national average. The scheme is also in line with the National Education Policy 2020 that advocates for education for all,” said the minister.