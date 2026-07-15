Radiotherapy posts in 10 MCHs will boost cancer care at grassroots: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s decision to create assistant professor posts in radiotherapy at all 10 government medical colleges has been welcomed by leading oncologists and organisations, who described the move as a major step towards decentralising cancer care and improving access to treatment at the grassroots.

President of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI) and Odisha Society of Oncology (OSO) Prof Surendra Nath Senapati said the initiative would significantly strengthen cancer care services at the district and peripheral-level, and reduce the burden on the apex regional cancer centre Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in Cuttack.

Prof Senapati said the expansion of oncology services to government medical colleges will enable cancer patients access diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care closer to their homes. They will no longer have to travel to AHPGIC for management of their disease. This would significantly reduce the financial burden on patients and their families, minimise travel-related hardships and disruptions to livelihood, he said.

He also said the appointment of radiation oncology specialists at the medical colleges would boost early detection and diagnosis along with specialised patient care like administration and monitoring of chemotherapy and other therapies.

It will also lead to timely referral of complex cases requiring advanced multidisciplinary treatment. Pain management and palliative care will be strengthened at the grassroots along with cancer awareness and screening programmes, he said.

He also held that the move will strengthen cancer education for MBBS students. This will result in improving access to quality treatment,promote early diagnosis, enhancing treatment compliance and ultimately lead to significantly better patient outcomes throughout the state.

“Odisha has taken a pioneering step in this direction.We thank Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the Health department for the decision and hope this proves a model for other states to adopt similar measures,” Prof Senapati said.