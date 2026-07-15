SJTA to seek President, PM’s intervention into ISKCON’s untimely Rath Yatra celebration

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after the conclusion of the Rath Yatra later this month, to seek their intervention into the untimely Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra conducted by ISKCON around the world.

The SJTA rejected ISKCON’s claims that the celebration of Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra by its temples in different places of the world have the sanction of the scriptures. Referring to the scholars’ meeting in Bhubaneswar in March last year, which was attended by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, SJTA officials and ISKCON representatives, the temple administration stated that Lord Jagannath has himself proclaimed the specific tithis for performance of his various sacred festivals during the year, including Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra.

It said that these proclamations of Lord Jagannath have been narrated by Maharshi Vedavyas in Skanda and Bramha Puranas, and have been reiterated in several other scriptures. Therefore, there can be no deviation at all from the tithis for celebration of these festivals, the SJTA asserted.

It said scholars had argued that Lord Jagannath, (Shree Chaturdha Daru Vigrahas) are Moola Vigrahas (presiding deities) and in accordance with the well-established tradition of Sanatan Vaidik Dharma followed in all Hindu temples since time immemorial, hence they cannot be treated like Utsava Vigrahas (ceremonial deities representing the presiding deities).

“Even Utsava Vigrahas are taken out of the temple in ceremonial procession only on specific festive occasions in accordance with the scriptures and temple tradition and not on random dates throughout the year,” it added.