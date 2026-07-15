SJTA to seek President, PM’s intervention into ISKCON’s untimely Rath Yatra celebration

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after the conclusion of the Rath Yatra later this month, to seek their intervention into the untimely Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra conducted by ISKCON around the world.
The SJTA rejected ISKCON’s claims that the celebration of Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra by its temples in different places of the world have the sanction of the scriptures. Referring to the scholars’ meeting in Bhubaneswar in March last year, which was attended by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, SJTA officials and ISKCON representatives, the temple administration stated that Lord Jagannath has himself proclaimed the specific tithis for performance of his various sacred festivals during the year, including Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra.
It said that these proclamations of Lord Jagannath have been narrated by Maharshi Vedavyas in Skanda and Bramha Puranas, and have been reiterated in several other scriptures. Therefore, there can be no deviation at all from the tithis for celebration of these festivals, the SJTA asserted.
It said scholars had argued that Lord Jagannath, (Shree Chaturdha Daru Vigrahas) are Moola Vigrahas (presiding deities) and in accordance with the well-established tradition of Sanatan Vaidik Dharma followed in all Hindu temples since time immemorial, hence they cannot be treated like Utsava Vigrahas (ceremonial deities representing the presiding deities).
“Even Utsava Vigrahas are taken out of the temple in ceremonial procession only on specific festive occasions in accordance with the scriptures and temple tradition and not on random dates throughout the year,” it added.
Citing the Skanda Purana, the SJTA stated that Lord Jagannath has himself proclaimed that he should be taken out of the temple only on two occasions during the year, during Snana Yatra on Jyestha Poornima tithi and Rath Yatra, a nine-day festival commencing Asadha Sukla Paksha Dvitiya Tithi.
“Bringing Lord Jagannath out of the temple on any other tithi is a breach of established tradition and practice of Sanatan Vaidika Dharma,” it said.
Meanwhile, chairman of the Governing Body Commission (GBC) of Bangalore group of ISKCON, Madhu Pandit Dasa has announced that the organisation will conduct Rath Yatra across their centres of global Hare Krishna movement during the nine-day period as advised by the moola peetha of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.
Responding to Gajapati’s letter to him on the issue on April 21, Dasa said the organisation is also conducting the Snana Yatra rituals on the prescribed tithi.
The Bangalore Group of ISKCON is managing the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which serves midday meals to over 25 lakh children in 16 states and three Union territories of the country, Dasa said.
“We are a separate and independent institution from the other ISKCON group which is headquartered in Mayapur, West Bengal. This is registered in Mumbai. We differ from them on the subject,” he added.