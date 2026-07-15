Textbook irregularities caused Rs 175 crore loss, says Crime Branch; SCERT ex-director arrested in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A day after launching its probe into the alleged irregularities in school textbooks, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested suspended OAS officer and former director of Teachers Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Manoj Padhi (57) in the connection.

The agency said the lapses that resulted in publication and distribution of erroneous textbooks caused a loss of around Rs 175 crore to the state exchequer. After his arrest, Padhi was produced in the JMFC-III, Cuttack and sent to jail.

Sources said Padhi was arrested after four hours of intense grilling by the Crime Branch during which he failed to give a satisfactory response as to whether the textbook contents had undergone proper scrutiny prior to their printing.

Issuing a statement, the agency stated that prima facie the evidences were found to be well-established against Padhi under sections 316(5), 201, 3(5) and 61(2) of BNS.

Investigation revealed Padhi, while functioning as the then director of TE and SCERT, was entrusted with overall supervision, coordination, monitoring and approval of the textbook development process under the National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020. “However, he dishonestly failed to discharge the official duties entrusted to him and knowingly approved and forwarded print-ready manuscripts for publication without ensuring verification of their factual, scientific, geographical, translation and pictorial contents, amounting to criminal negligence,” the agency stated.

Such acts and omissions resulted in publication and distribution of erroneous textbooks, causing wrongful loss to the state exchequer to the tune of `175 crore, it added.