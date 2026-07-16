ECoR puts in place security & crowd management amenities, to run special trains for Rath Yatra in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: With Rath Yatra beginning on Thursday, the ECoR has put in place extensive passenger amenities besides security and crowd management arrangements to facilitate the travel of lakhs of devotees to Puri for the chariot festival.

As per a release issued by the ECoR, it will operate a number of special trains connecting Puri with important destinations in Odisha as well as other states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to facilitate smooth travel of devotees to the pilgrim town during the festival.

The special trains will provide connectivity from major stations including Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Bangiriposi, Junagarh road, Badampahar, Boudh, Jagadalpur, Balasore, Angul, Gunupur, Rayagada, Paradip, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Daspalla, Khurda road, Sambalpur, Talcher, Cuttack, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Barbil, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Gondia and Santragachhi, it said.

Besides, keeping in view the rush of pilgrims and operational feasibility, additional special trains will also be planned and operated to meet the travel requirements.

ECoR stated that the Puri railway station has undergone several infrastructure enhancements for Rath Yatra. These include improved passenger circulation through the ground floor of the newly-developed terminal building, addition of two floors to the tourist complex, better-organised holding areas and improved access management from the station approach road.

Dedicated pilgrim waiting areas and mela sheds with a combined holding capacity of 30,000 people have been created to manage the huge influx of passengers at the Puri station.