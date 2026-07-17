Chariots pulled at 58 places as rain fails to deter Rath Yatra spirit in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Even as heavy rain lashed the state capital all through Thursday, it could not dampen the devotional spirit as people turned out in large numbers to participate in the annual Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity. The chariot festival was celebrated across 58 locations in the city.

The heavy downpour, though, caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas during morning and afternoon. However, despite the rainy hindrance, ISKCON temple in Nayapalli and Shrivani Kshetra on the campus of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) were among the major crowd-pullers.

ISKCON temple witnessed a massive turnout of devotees as three elaborately decorated chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were pulled from the shrine to Gundicha temple in Unit-8.

After the ceremonial Pahandi Bije ritual, the traditional Chhera Pahanra was performed. The chariot-pulling commenced at around 3.15 pm and concluded by evening, as devotional chants reverberated all around.

Shrivani Kshetra, too, immersed in religious fervour as thousands gathered to take part in the chariot pulling. The rituals began early in the morning with Mangala Alati, Mailama, Tadapalagi and Abakasha Niti. After the completion of the rituals, the Dhadi Pahandi procession was held followed by Chhera Pahanra, after which the chariots rolled down the streets.

Despite the inclement weather,the festival was celebrated with equal enthusiasm in Patia, Rasulgarh,Old Town,Vani Vihar,Patrapada and several other localities. Eager participation was also witnessed in apartment complexes and gated residential societies in the city.

“Even though it poured heavily, our devotion remained the same.We turned our apartment complex into a space of celebration and it felt just as special,” said a devotee.

Communication was, however, affected in parts of the city due to the heavy rainfall. Commuters struggled to negotiate waterlogged stretches at Ashok Nagar and Mahatma Gandhi Marg during the afternoon.