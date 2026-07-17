Chariots pulled at 58 places as rain fails to deter Rath Yatra spirit in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Even as heavy rain lashed the state capital all through Thursday, it could not dampen the devotional spirit as people turned out in large numbers to participate in the annual Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity. The chariot festival was celebrated across 58 locations in the city.
The heavy downpour, though, caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas during morning and afternoon. However, despite the rainy hindrance, ISKCON temple in Nayapalli and Shrivani Kshetra on the campus of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) were among the major crowd-pullers.
ISKCON temple witnessed a massive turnout of devotees as three elaborately decorated chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were pulled from the shrine to Gundicha temple in Unit-8.
After the ceremonial Pahandi Bije ritual, the traditional Chhera Pahanra was performed. The chariot-pulling commenced at around 3.15 pm and concluded by evening, as devotional chants reverberated all around.
Shrivani Kshetra, too, immersed in religious fervour as thousands gathered to take part in the chariot pulling. The rituals began early in the morning with Mangala Alati, Mailama, Tadapalagi and Abakasha Niti. After the completion of the rituals, the Dhadi Pahandi procession was held followed by Chhera Pahanra, after which the chariots rolled down the streets.
Despite the inclement weather,the festival was celebrated with equal enthusiasm in Patia, Rasulgarh,Old Town,Vani Vihar,Patrapada and several other localities. Eager participation was also witnessed in apartment complexes and gated residential societies in the city.
“Even though it poured heavily, our devotion remained the same.We turned our apartment complex into a space of celebration and it felt just as special,” said a devotee.
Communication was, however, affected in parts of the city due to the heavy rainfall. Commuters struggled to negotiate waterlogged stretches at Ashok Nagar and Mahatma Gandhi Marg during the afternoon.
To minimise waterlogging near major congregation points, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed multiple dewatering pumps at ISKCON, Jagmohan Nagar and other vulnerable locations.
The Bhubaneswar Urban Police District also made elaborate security and traffic arrangements across the city and along the Bhubaneswar-Puri corridor to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.
City DCP Jagmohan Meena said the deployment included four additional DCPs, six ACPs, 25 inspectors, 31 SI/ASIs and 39 sections of Odisha Reserve and Odisha Auxiliary Police Force personnel at ISKCON Nayapalli and other key locations. “The deployment was aimed at maintaining law and order through effective crowd and traffic management,” he said.
The DCP added that special security measures were put in place for the ISKCON Rath Yatra. “Separate inner and outer cordon security was provided for the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, while additional police personnel deployed inside the ISKCON temple during Pahandi. A dedicated control room and security arrangements were also put in place at the Mausima temple,” he informed.
Meena said extensive traffic regulation was also enforced on NH-16, NH-316, Puri bypass and major city roads. Five round-the-clock traffic control rooms have also been made operational at Hi-Tech Chhak, Shirdi Sai temple Chhak, Lingipur Chhak, Uttara Chhak and Pitapalli for Rath Yatra, he added.