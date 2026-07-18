AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to get neonatal surgical ICU soon

BHUBANESWAR: The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will soon establish a dedicated neonatal surgical ICU for the newborns, strengthening the institute’s commitment to patient care.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the institute has approved establishment of the neonatal surgical ICU under the department of pediatric surgery, marking a major milestone in the care of newborns requiring complex surgical treatment.

The new unit will provide specialised preoperative stabilisation, postoperative intensive care and comprehensive multidisciplinary management for critically ill newborns with congenital and acquired surgical conditions, particularly those referred from outside the Institute, he said.

The neonatal surgical ICU will also significantly strengthen postgraduate teaching, hands-on training of resident doctors and clinical research in neonatal surgery and critical care, further reinforcing AIIMS-Bhubaneswar’s role as a leading tertiary referral centre for Eastern India, officials said.

On the occasion, Dr Biswas said AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will celebrate its sixth convocation ceremony on July 18. Union minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel will grace the event in which degrees will be conferred on 684 students. A total 61 gold medals will be awarded, he said.