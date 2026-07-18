Inter-state criminal gangs busted in Bhubaneswar, Puri; 21 held

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday busted two separate inter-state criminal gangs allegedly involved in stealing and snatching mobile phones and other valuables from Bhubaneswar and Puri, arresting 21 accused and recovering several phones from them.

The gangs had allegedly targeted bus passengers in the capital and devotees attending the ongoing Rath Yatra in Puri. While eight women were arrested from the capital, 13 accused were arrested from Puri on the day.

In Bhubaneswar, the city police arrested eight women, all Maharashtra natives, on charges of stealing mobile phones, cash and other valuables from passengers travelling in buses over the past few months. Based on a tip-off, a special police team patrolling under Nayapalli police limits received information that eight Hindi-speaking women at the CRP Square bus stop were attempting to sell stolen mobile phones at throwaway prices.

The team immediately reached the spot and detained the women after finding their movements suspicious. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that the mobile phones had been stolen or snatched from various parts of Bhubaneswar.